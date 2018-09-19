Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Could rejoin rotation over weekend
Cahill (back) could rejoin the rotation during Oakland's three-game series against the Twins over the weekend, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Cahill hasn't pitched since Sept. 9 due to upper-back discomfort. The right-hander was able to throw 35 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday, and it sounds like he could be cleared to rejoin the rotation sometime over the weekend if he checks out OK in the coming days.
