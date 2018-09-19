Cahill (back) could rejoin the rotation during Oakland's three-game series against the Twins over the weekend, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Cahill hasn't pitched since Sept. 9 due to upper-back discomfort. The right-hander was able to throw 35 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday, and it sounds like he could be cleared to rejoin the rotation sometime over the weekend if he checks out OK in the coming days.

More News
Our Latest Stories