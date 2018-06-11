Athletics manager Bob Melvin indicated that Cahill (Achilles) demonstrated improvement Sunday, but a stint on the disabled list hasn't been ruled out for the right-hander, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Before rendering a decision on Cahill's status for his next scheduled start Friday against the Angels, the Athletics will likely see if he's able to throw a bullpen session Tuesday or Wednesday. If Cahill's Achilles' injury still proves bothersome by that point, the Athletics could move him to the DL and bring up Chris Bassitt from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move. Bassitt was spectacular in his spot start for Cahill over the weekend against Kansas City, allowing just one run on three hits.