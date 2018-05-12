Cahill (elbow) did light throwing Friday without any setbacks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran right-hander just went on the disabled list Thursday, so Friday's development was reason for cautious optimism. Manager Bob Melvin has stated that it's possible Cahill only misses the minimum 10 days that his disabled-list stay requires, but there should be a more definitive assessment of his timetable for return by the first half of next week.