Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Exits after 4.2 innings
Cahill threw 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Sunday, giving up four earned runs and seven hits while logging three strikeouts and a walk in an eventual 8-7 victory for the Athletics.
The right-hander didn't have his best stuff in this one, as he failed to reach the five-inning threshold and couldn't put himself in line for a win on a day where he got great support. His 3.39 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 79.2 innings are still both solid numbers and each represent vast improvements over his career marks of 4.05 and 1.36. He'll have a tough matchup in his next start against the Astros on Saturday.
