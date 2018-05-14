Cahill (elbow) is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Red Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cahill, who been on the disabled list for a little less than a week with an elbow impingement, is set to return when first eligible Wednesday. This comes as a slight surprise after manager Bob Melvin said the right-hander didn't quite feel 100 percent during Sunday's bullpen, but his elbow apparently checked out OK on Monday. The 30-year-old will look to pick up where he left off prior to landing on the shelf, as he compiled a 2.25 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB across his first four starts (24 innings) this season. Things won't come easy for Cahill, however, as he faces Chris Sale and the Red Sox.

