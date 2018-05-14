Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Expected to start Wednesday
Cahill (elbow) is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Red Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cahill, who been on the disabled list for a little less than a week with an elbow impingement, is set to return when first eligible Wednesday. This comes as a slight surprise after manager Bob Melvin said the right-hander didn't quite feel 100 percent during Sunday's bullpen, but his elbow apparently checked out OK on Monday. The 30-year-old will look to pick up where he left off prior to landing on the shelf, as he compiled a 2.25 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB across his first four starts (24 innings) this season. Things won't come easy for Cahill, however, as he faces Chris Sale and the Red Sox.
More News
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Has 'up and down' bullpen session Sunday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Does light throwing Friday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Lands on DL with elbow impingement•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Strikes out 12 in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Allows three earned runs•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...