Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Fails to finish five innings
Cahill (1-2) gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks in Saturday's loss to the Royals. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.
Cahill had his worst outing of the young season Saturday, and had given up four runs before getting out of the second inning. The 30-year-old still has a 2.77 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 47 strikeouts across 48.2 innings this season, and will hope to bounce back as he is scheduled to face the Royals again next Friday.
