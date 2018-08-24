Cahill (5-3) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Twins.

Cahill surrendered only one extra-base hit -- a double -- but was still roughed up by the Twins. While his numbers for the season remain strong, Cahill has allowed four or more earned runs in four of his last nine starts. In that span, his ERA has risen from 2.25 to 3.44 and he has been an unreliable option as a result.