Cahill (7-4) allowed one run (none earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out two across four innings to earn the win Saturday against the Angels.

Cahill entered the game in the second inning following Liam Hendricks, with his only earned run coming after Andrelton Simmons reached base on an error. Otherwise, he allowed only two baserunners -- no extra-base hits -- en route to his seventh win of the season. Cahill will end the season with a 3.76 ERA and 1.19 WHIP to go along with 100 strikeouts across 110 innings.