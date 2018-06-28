Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Friday bullpen scheduled
Cahill (Achilles) will throw his next bullpen session Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The veteran right-hander resumed throwing Tuesday with a 20-pitch session that apparently went off without a hitch. He'll presumably try to up his total pitch count Friday, and a rehab assignment could follow in short order if all goes well.
