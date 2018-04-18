Cahill (1-0) got the win for the Athletics for the White Sox on Tuesday, striking out eight and walking two on five hits over seven innings in Oakland's 10-2 victory.

Cahill signed late, so this was his first start after a couple of tune-up outings in Triple-A. He put in a very strong shift, shutting down the White Sox and getting the victory in his first start back with his original team after spending last season split between San Diego and Kansas City. He had a 4.11 ERA in 1,233.1 career innings prior to this game, so you probably shouldn't expect him to do this every start, but now that he's back in the big leagues it could be worth at least keeping an eye on Cahill to see if he can help fill out any fantasy rotations that need the help.