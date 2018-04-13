Cahill allowed three earned runs on one hit and four walks over 5.2 innings in Triple-A Nashville's 6-3 extra-inning loss to Iowa on Thursday. He struck out seven.

The veteran right-hander worked up to 83 pitches, but he could only get 47 into the strike zone. Cahill's considerable control problems were largely responsible for him allowing three earned runs despite giving up just one hit, and they led to his second multi-walk outing in as many starts for the Sounds. Despite the somewhat rocky performance, the 30-year-old is on track to make his 2018 big-league debut next Tuesday against the White Sox.