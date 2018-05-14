Cahill (elbow) threw a bullpen session Sunday but doesn't quite yet feel 100 percent according to manager Bob Melvin, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Melvin described the veteran's session as "up and down", adding that Cahill also took a simulated inning break. Cahill is expected to be reevaluated Monday in order to gauge how his elbow feels following Sunday's activity, as well as to determine exactly how much time he might miss.