Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Hopes to make next start
Manager Bob Melvin is optimistic that Cahill (Achilles) will only miss up to five days, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Cahill won't start Saturday against Kansas City, as he's dealing with a minor Achilles injury. His next turn in the rotation will come Friday versus the Angels, so the Athletics figure to have him back for the first game of the weekend series.
