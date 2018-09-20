Cahill (back) is "penciled in" for Sunday's start against the Twins, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Cahill is scheduled to return to the mound after dealing with upper-back discomfort over the past couple weeks. His last start came against Texas on Sept. 9, but a successful bullpen session Wednesday indicated his readiness to get back in the rotation. Across 19 starts this year, he's logged a 3.77 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with an 8.2 K/9.