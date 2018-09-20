Athletics' Trevor Cahill: In line for start Sunday
Cahill (back) is "penciled in" for Sunday's start against the Twins, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Cahill is scheduled to return to the mound after dealing with upper-back discomfort over the past couple weeks. His last start came against Texas on Sept. 9, but a successful bullpen session Wednesday indicated his readiness to get back in the rotation. Across 19 starts this year, he's logged a 3.77 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with an 8.2 K/9.
More News
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Could rejoin rotation over weekend•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Throws long toss•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Plays catch Sunday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Receives injection for back discomfort•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Won't start Saturday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Could miss next start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...