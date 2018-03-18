Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Inks deal with Oakland
Cahill signed a one-year contract with the Athletics on Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Cahill's signing is likely a response to Jharel Cotton (elbow) being ruled out for the season. The 30-year-old split time between San Diego and Kansas City in 2017, posting a combined 4.93 ERA and 87:45 K:BB across 84 innings (14 starts, seven relief appearances). He should join the mix for a back-end rotation spot; he may not have enough time to fully stretch out, but Cahill could work out of the bullpen to open the season and be a starting option later in the year.
More News
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...