Cahill signed a one-year contract with the Athletics on Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Cahill's signing is likely a response to Jharel Cotton (elbow) being ruled out for the season. The 30-year-old split time between San Diego and Kansas City in 2017, posting a combined 4.93 ERA and 87:45 K:BB across 84 innings (14 starts, seven relief appearances). He should join the mix for a back-end rotation spot; he may not have enough time to fully stretch out, but Cahill could work out of the bullpen to open the season and be a starting option later in the year.