Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Lands on DL with elbow impingement
Cahill was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday due to a right elbow impingement, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
It isn't exactly clear when Cahill suffered this injury, but the right-hander will be forced to miss at least one start while on the disabled list. There should be a better gauge of Cahill's timetable once the team releases more information on his status in the coming days. During his most recent start against Baltimore on Saturday, he tossed six scoreless innings and added 12 strikeouts while allowing just four hits and one walk. In a corresponding move, the Athletics called up outfield prospect Dustin Fowler.
