Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Likely headed to DL
Cahill (Achilles) will likely be placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Manager Bob Melvin reported Tuesday that Cahill's Achilles injury has shown no improvement over the last few days, thus prompting the team's decision to send him to the disabled list. Chris Bassitt -- who is currently stationed at Triple-A Nashville -- appears to be the leading candidate to replace Cahill in the rotation, Lee reports.
