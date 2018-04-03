Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Nearing starts at Triple-A Nashville
Cahill threw a simulated game Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cahill is scheduled to start two games at Triple-A Nashville, with those outings coming on April 7 and 12. If his upcoming outings go well, it's possible that Cahill could join the big club's rotation on the 17th when Oakland faces the White Sox.
