Cahill threw a simulated game Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cahill is scheduled to start two games at Triple-A Nashville, with those outings coming on April 7 and 12. If his upcoming outings go well, it's possible that Cahill could join the big club's rotation on the 17th when Oakland faces the White Sox.

