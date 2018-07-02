Cahill (Achilles) will throw at extended spring training in Arizona on Tuesday and then likely head for a rehab start at Triple-A Nashville, Eric He of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander got through a 30-pitch bullpen on Friday without setbacks, and he'll pitch three innings in either a simulated game or an Arizona Rookie League contest on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Cahill last saw game action June 2, so it remains to be seen if he'll need multiple rehab outings before returning to the big-league club.