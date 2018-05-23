Athletics' Trevor Cahill: No-decision in quality start
Cahill allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.
Cahill was cruising through the first 6.1 innings, but from there he allowed a walk and a wild pitch followed by a game-tying two-run homer to get saddled with a no-decision despite the strong outing. The long ball has been a bit of an issue thus far, as Cahill has conceded a home run in four of his last five starts. The 30-year-old struck out 31 batters over his first 24 innings, but he's slowed down a bit over his past two starts with just four punchouts versus three walks in 12 innings. He'll sport an impressive 2.75 ERA and 0.97 WHIP when he next takes the hill Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Takes second loss in return from DL•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Activated ahead of start•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Has 'up and down' bullpen session Sunday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Does light throwing Friday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Lands on DL with elbow impingement•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart