Cahill allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

Cahill was cruising through the first 6.1 innings, but from there he allowed a walk and a wild pitch followed by a game-tying two-run homer to get saddled with a no-decision despite the strong outing. The long ball has been a bit of an issue thus far, as Cahill has conceded a home run in four of his last five starts. The 30-year-old struck out 31 batters over his first 24 innings, but he's slowed down a bit over his past two starts with just four punchouts versus three walks in 12 innings. He'll sport an impressive 2.75 ERA and 0.97 WHIP when he next takes the hill Saturday against the Diamondbacks.