Cahill (Achilles) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

Since Cahill failed to show enough improvement over the past couple days, the club decided that a short stint on the DL would be necessary in order to properly recover from this injury. A concrete timeline for Cahill's return has yet to be established, but considering the Athletics have continued to deem this issue as "minor" there's a decent possibility he will be back in action before the end of the month. In a corresponding move, Chris Bassitt was recalled and will likely take his place in the rotation for the time being.

