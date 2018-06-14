Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Officially lands on DL
Cahill (Achilles) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
Since Cahill failed to show enough improvement over the past couple days, the club decided that a short stint on the DL would be necessary in order to properly recover from this injury. A concrete timeline for Cahill's return has yet to be established, but considering the Athletics have continued to deem this issue as "minor" there's a decent possibility he will be back in action before the end of the month. In a corresponding move, Chris Bassitt was recalled and will likely take his place in the rotation for the time being.
More News
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Likely headed to DL•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: DL stint not ruled out•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Hopes to make next start•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Will miss Saturday's start with Achilles injury•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Fails to finish five innings•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Stuck with no-decision despite eight shutout frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.