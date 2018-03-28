Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Optioned to Triple-A
Cahill was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
Cahill requires more time to stretch out before sliding back into Oakland's rotation following his agreement with the club less than two weeks ago. He will likely throw five or six innings with Nashville near the end of next week. Following that outing, there should be a better sense of when Cahill will make his 2018 debut for the Athletics.
