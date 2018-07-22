Cahill allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings Saturday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Cahill turned in just his second start since June 2, but improved his results from his last start on July 12. He generated an impressive 13 swinging strikes on only 79 pitches and got 12 of his 17 outs via either strikeout or groundball. If he can remain healthy, Cahill has flashed the potential to be useful in many formats thanks to his 2.95 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through 58 innings this season.