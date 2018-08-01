Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Quality start in win Tuesday
Cahill (3-2) got the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings against the Blue Jays.
Cahill got off to a bit of a rough start, allowing a run and needing 22 pitches to get through the first inning, but he settled down from that point on to toss his first quality start since May. The 30-year-old has had mixed results since returning from the disabled list earlier in the month, but in an encouraging sign Tuesday's six innings and 99 pitches were both the most he's thrown in four starts since coming back. He'll take a 3.39 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 65:22 K:BB into Sunday's tilt with the Tigers.
