Cahill had a trigger-point injection in his back Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cahill has already been ruled out for his next outing because of lower-back discomfort, although the Athletics are hopeful the shot will speed up his recovery. "Hopefully that alleviates the issue," manager Doug Melvin said. "We'll see how he responds." If Cahill feels better following treatment, he could start Tuesday against the Angels.

