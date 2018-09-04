Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Secures sixth win
Cahill (6-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings as he picked up the victory Monday against the Yankees.
Cahill surrendered a run in the first inning and another two in the second, but he managed to exit the ballgame with a lead. He managed to work efficiently through five innings, tossing 49 of 75 pitches for strikes. The 30-year-old owns a 3.60 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 92 strikeouts over 100 innings heading into his next start.
