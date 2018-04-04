Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Set for Saturday start in Triple-A
Cahill is slated to start for Triple-A Nashville against the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It will be the first step for Cahill in prepping for eventual inclusion into the big-league starting rotation. The 30-year-old right-hander will presumably be a welcome addition, given that Paul Blackburn's recovery from a forearm injury remains stagnant and current No. 5 starter Daniel Gossett generated mediocre results in his first turn of the season against the Angels last Sunday.
