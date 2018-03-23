Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Sharp in spring debut
Cahill fired a pair of scoreless innings in which he gave up two walks and recorded three strikeouts in Thursday's 4-2 Cactus League loss to the Rockies.
It was an encouraging spring debut for the veteran righty, who'll continue stretching out as the regular season begins with the goal of eventually joining the rotation, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. Cahill made quite the impression on manager Bob Melvin with the sharpness of his repertoire, especially considering he hadn't pitched in a competitive game situation for an extended period. "It was pretty similar to what we've seen in the past," Melvin said. "Good overhand sinker up to 93, good slider, good curveball. Pretty good for the first time out for a guy who hasn't thrown for a while."
