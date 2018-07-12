Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Slated for return to action Thursday
Cahill (Achilles) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Thursday and start the series finale against the Astros, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cahill proclaimed himself ready to go following a strong rehab start at Triple-A Nashville last Saturday, one in which he fired four scoreless innings. The right-hander tested his Achilles when he sped off the mound to field a chopper during that outing, seemingly putting any doubts about his condition to rest. Cahill has generated an impressive 47:11 K:BB across 48.2 innings over his eight starts, and his current 0.99 WHIP qualifies as a career-best figure.
