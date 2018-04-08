Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Solid in first tune-up start
Cahill allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks over four innings in Triple-A Nashville's 2-1 loss to New Orleans on Saturday. He struck out three.
He was a bit spotty with his control, but the fact he worked up to four innings in his first start was encouraging. Cahill looks set to join the big-league rotation for an April 17 turn against the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports, meaning he's highly likely to make at least one more start for the Sounds next week.
