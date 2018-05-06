Cahill struck out 12 and allowed four hits and one walk across six scoreless innings Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Cahill continued his early-season dominance, generating 22 swinging strikes on just 98 pitches. Through four starts, he has a 31:6 K:BB and his peripherals suggest his 2.25 ERA and 0.96 WHIP have been earned through skill rather than luck. While those numbers won't last forever, it's hard not to notice what Cahill has accomplished in the early portions of the season.