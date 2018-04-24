Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Strikes out six in no-decision
Cahill allowed three runs on four hits and two walks across five innings in a no-decision Monday against the Rangers. He struck out six.
Cahill was dominant through the early going, but a two-run home run by Roninson Chirinos damaged his line while costing him a chance at a win. He threw the ball well, staying in the strike zone at a 65 percent clip while inducing 16 swinging strikes against a Rangers team he's historically dominated. Cahill's start to the season was delayed, but the early returns are promising, as he's posted a 2.25 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP and a surprising 10.5 K/9 through his first two outings.
More News
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Gets win in first start of season•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Called up ahead of start•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: To make season debut Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Gives up three runs in second minors start•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Solid in first tune-up•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Set for Saturday start in Triple-A•
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...