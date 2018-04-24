Cahill allowed three runs on four hits and two walks across five innings in a no-decision Monday against the Rangers. He struck out six.

Cahill was dominant through the early going, but a two-run home run by Roninson Chirinos damaged his line while costing him a chance at a win. He threw the ball well, staying in the strike zone at a 65 percent clip while inducing 16 swinging strikes against a Rangers team he's historically dominated. Cahill's start to the season was delayed, but the early returns are promising, as he's posted a 2.25 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP and a surprising 10.5 K/9 through his first two outings.