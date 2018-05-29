Cahill struck out six across eight shutout innings and allowed just four hits but was still left with a no-decision Monday against Tampa Bay.

Cahill capped off an excellent May with his longest start of the season, already his third start of at least six shutout innings. Amazingly, Cahill has only pulled one win out of those three shutout starts, but his resurgence has been one of the main drivers behind Oakland's surprising start. His ERA is down to a shiny 2.25 to go with a 41:9 K:BB over 44 innings of work. Cahill's changeup in particular was brilliant Monday night. He only needed to throw it 22 times to induce five swinging strikes and two outs in play, and with a tool like that to offset his mid-90s fastball (average 93.9 mph Monday night), Cahill can continue to pitch well deep into 2018.