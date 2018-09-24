Cahill (6-4) took the loss against the Twins on Sunday, giving up five runs (three earned) on five hits over 3.1 innings, striking out five and walking none in Oakland's 5-1 defeat.

It was Cahill's first start in two weeks due to a back injury, and he ended up with a lackluster final line after the Twins tagged him for five runs and chased him from the contest after 65 pitches. The right-hander got off to a hot start to his 2018 campaign but he hasn't fared as well in the second half of the season, as his ERA is now up to 3.91 - which is actually just about in line with his career mark of 4.08.