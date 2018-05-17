Cahill (1-2) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with one strikeout over five innings to take the loss Wednesday to the Red Sox.

Cahill induced 11 groundballs Wednesday night, but it only took one of the two flyballs he allowed to put him in a hole, as J.D. Martinez launched a two-run homer to cap a three-run first inning for Boston. For the next four innings, Cahill was sharp, and he was able to throw 88 pitches in his first start back from an elbow impingement. Cahill still hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his five starts, and he'll look to keep that streak alive Tuesday against the Mariners.