Cahill (Achilles) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session at the Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Although he didn't hit the disabled list until June 14, Cahill last saw game action June 2 against the Royals. The veteran right-hander was diagnosed with his Achilles strain soon thereafter, and Tuesday marked his return to throwing. Cahill is likely to either log another bullpen or potentially head out on a rehab assignment as the next step in his recovery.

More News
Our Latest Stories