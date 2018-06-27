Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Throws bullpen Tuesday
Cahill (Achilles) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session at the Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Although he didn't hit the disabled list until June 14, Cahill last saw game action June 2 against the Royals. The veteran right-hander was diagnosed with his Achilles strain soon thereafter, and Tuesday marked his return to throwing. Cahill is likely to either log another bullpen or potentially head out on a rehab assignment as the next step in his recovery.
More News
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Will start throwing soon•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Officially lands on DL•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Likely headed to DL•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: DL stint not ruled out•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Hopes to make next start•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Will miss Saturday's start with Achilles injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...