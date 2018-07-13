Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Touched up for three runs in return
Cahill (1-2) allowed three earned runs over 3.2 innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Astros. He registered three strikeouts and three walks across 83 pitches.
In his first start back from an Achilles injury, Cahill wasn't quite ready to go deep into the game against a patient Astros lineup. Still, Cahill did enough to keep his team in the game by allowing just three earned runs. Cahill now owns a 3.10 ERA over 52.1 innings in 2018 and should be ready to shoulder a heavier workload in his next start after the All-Star break.
