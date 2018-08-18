Cahill (5-2) tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out seven as he notched the victory Saturday against Houston.

Cahill surrendered just two baserunners and exited the game with 100 pitches (62 strikes) on the way to his fifth win of the 2018 campaign. Following his latest outing, he's recorded four victories over his last five starts, giving up six runs while fanning 26 through 23.2 frames. The 30-year-old right-hander owns a 3.12 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 85 strikeouts across 86.2 innings heading into his next appearance.