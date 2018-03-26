Cahill is scheduled to pitch three innings Tuesday in an exhibition against the Giants and will make at least one start in the minors after that before becoming an option for the Oakland rotation, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Since Cahill was on the open market until signing with the Athletics on March 17, he's well behind the rest of the team's starters and won't be available for the first week and a half of the MLB regular season while he builds up his arm. The earliest any of the Athletics' minor-league affiliates will begin their respective seasons is April 5, so expect Cahill to report to either Triple-A Nashville or High-A Stockton for a five- or six-inning outing around that time. The Athletics should have a better idea regarding Cahill's timeline for the big leagues following that minor-league outing, but the April 11 game against the Angels would seem to be the easiest spot for Oakland to work the veteran into their rotation. Daniel Gossett seems most at risk of losing his starting role once Cahill is deemed ready to go.