Cahill lasted just 2.2 innings Sunday, allowing three runs on two hits and six walks in the 7-3 win over Texas. He struck out one batter in the no-decision.

Cahill's control has escaped him recently, totaling 13 walks across 11 innings in his last three outings. Luckily, Oakland was able to come from behind and win after the 30-year-old left the game with a 3-0 deficit. Cahill will look to get back in the win column against the Rays on Saturday.