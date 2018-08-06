Cahill (4-2) tossed six shutout innings and earned the victory Sunday, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out 10 in the 6-0 win over Detroit.

Cahill has now earned the win in his last three starts and was stellar in Sunday's contest, with his 10-strikeout performance being the best of the season. In 75 innings of work, the 30-year-old right-hander has a strong 3.12 ERA and 75:23 K:BB. Cahill will look for his fourth straight win next Sunday in a road showdown against the Angels.