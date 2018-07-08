Cahill (Achilles) fired four scoreless frames in Triple-A Nashville's win over Iowa on Saturday, allowing three hits and a walk while recording seven strikeouts. The right-hander could rejoin the Athletics before the All-Star break, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cahill worked up to a robust 65 pitches, 42 of which found the strike zone. The veteran's ability to put in a solid workload certainly helps support the notion that his return is imminent, although he may still log one more rehab appearance before activation.