Cahill will not be ready to start the 2018 season in Oakland's rotation, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Cahill recently inked a one-year deal with Oakland on Saturday. The 30-year-old just doesn't have enough time to stretch him arm out before the start of the regular season, so he will likely begin the campaign out of the bullpen until he's up to speed. Expect Andrew Triggs and Daniel Gossett to begin the year in the back of the rotation.