Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Will pitch but not start Saturday
Cahill will not start Saturday's game against the Angels, instead serving as the primary pitcher, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Liam Hendriks will be the Athletics opener with Cahill set to be the next pitcher called upon. Cahill's start last Sunday's was his first in two weeks due to his back injury and he also has a 7.45 ERA in his last five starts.
More News
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Takes loss in return•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Cleared to start Sunday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: In line for start Sunday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Could rejoin rotation over weekend•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Throws long toss•
-
Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Plays catch Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....