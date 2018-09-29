Cahill will not start Saturday's game against the Angels, instead serving as the primary pitcher, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Liam Hendriks will be the Athletics opener with Cahill set to be the next pitcher called upon. Cahill's start last Sunday's was his first in two weeks due to his back injury and he also has a 7.45 ERA in his last five starts.

