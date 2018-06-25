Athletics' Trevor Cahill: Will start throwing soon
Cahill (achilles) will start throwing in the next few days, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cahill hasn't pitched since June 2 while battling a strained Achilles. He'll likely need a few bullpen sessions and possibly a rehab appearance or two before returning to major-league action.
