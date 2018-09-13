Cahill (back) will not start Saturday against the Rays, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cahill is dealing with a rhomboid muscle issue and has returned to Oakland to undergo an MRI. The A's are hoping the right-hander will only be forced to miss one turn in the rotation due to the injury. If Cahill only misses one start, manager Bob Melvin hinted that he could make two starts during the team's upcoming homestand, which begins Sept. 18 and runs through Sept. 23. Liam Hendriks will likely "open" Saturday's game in place of Cahill, with Frankie Montas or Daniel Mengden following in long relief.