Gott is viewed by general manager David Forst as a potential candidate for save chances this coming season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Forst notes the team and Gott had discussed the right-handed journeyman getting closing opportunities when he signed a one-year deal in December. The 31-year-old is just 6-for-17 in save chances during a big-league career that dates back to 2015, but he does have 255 regular-season appearances on his resume and boasts a mid-90s fastball. Forst added that Dany Jimenez and Mason Miller are also firmly in the mix for the closer's role, and he didn't rule out the possibility of another free-agent signing before the start of the campaign.