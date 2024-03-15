Gott has allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk while also recording three strikeouts over three innings in three Cactus League appearances.

The third time was the charm for Gott this spring, as he was able to pitch a clean inning with two strikeouts against the Diamondbacks on Monday after surrendering three earned runs over his first pair of turns. Despite the struggles, Gott could be utilized in some high-leverage spots this season, although Mason Miller and Dany Jimenez project to be the top options for ninth-inning work.