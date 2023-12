Gott signed a one-year contract Friday with the Athletics, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Gott registered a decent 4.19 ERA and 62:19 K:BB in 58 innings of relief last season between the Mariners and Mets while holding right-handed batters to a .222/.280/.306 slash line. The 31-year-old is now with his seventh different MLB team and projects to fill a high-leverage role in Oakland's patchwork bullpen.