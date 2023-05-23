Oakland activated May (personal) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
May is ready to give it a go again after missing several weeks because of anxiety-related issues. If those are behind him, the 33-year-old reliever would have a clear path toward claiming a high-leverage role in the Oakland bullpen. But, he is probably more of a wait-and-see type in fantasy, all things considered.
